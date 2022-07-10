Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have agreed to a cheeky bet after a friendly conversation on Instagram just hours ahead of their Wimbledon final on Sunday afternoonFull Article
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios agree on bet hours before Wimbledon final
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How much is the Wimbledon 2022 final prize money as even runner up gets over £1 million?
Wales Online
Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the final of the showpiece event in south-west London; how much will the winner take home?..
Advertisement
More coverage
What time does the men's Wimbledon final start today and who's playing in it?
Wales Online
Wimbledon 2022 comes to a conclusion today, with the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios the showpiece match
-
Wimbledon men's final: Kyrgios and Djokovic agree to post-match meal and 'winner pays bill'
euronews
-
Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios live streaming: How to watch Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final in India
DNA
-
Wimbledon 2022 LIVE updates: Nick Kyrgios v Novak Djokovic in men’s singles final
Brisbane Times
-
News24.com | 'Worst nightmare': Kyrgios tackles Djokovic for Wimbledon title
News24