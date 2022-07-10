Blue Jays' Manoah, Springer added to MLB all-star game
Published
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah and centre-fielder George Springer were added Sunday to the American League lineup for the July 19 all-star Game.Full Article
Published
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah and centre-fielder George Springer were added Sunday to the American League lineup for the July 19 all-star Game.Full Article
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game..