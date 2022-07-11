Liverpool defender Neco Williams has confirmed his departure from Jurgen Klopp's side amid interest from Nottingham ForestFull Article
Neco Williams confirms Liverpool exit amid Nottingham Forest 'new challenge' message
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Neco Williams sends special message to Nottingham Forest fans after Liverpool transfer
Nottingham Post
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds sign Neco Williams from Liverpool
Advertisement
More coverage
Neco Williams sent Liverpool message as Nottingham Forest agreement reached
The latest Nottingham Forest transfer news as Steve Cooper closes in on his fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
Nottingham Post
Liverpool sent 'amazing' Nottingham Forest message ahead of Neco Williams transfer
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as a pundit responds to the Reds' imminent signing of Liverpool..
Nottingham Post