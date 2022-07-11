Paul Pogba: Midfielder joins Juventus from Manchester United on free transfer
Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.Full Article
French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer the Italian giants..
The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left Manchester United at..