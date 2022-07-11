"Paul is back in Turin," Juventus said on their website below a photo of a grinning Pogba in a Juventus shirt.Full Article
Juventus celebrate return of `champion` Paul Pogba
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Paul Pogba refuses to sign Man Utd shirt after completing Juventus medical
Daily Star
Paul Pogba has caused outrage among the Manchester United fanbase as he refused to sign a Red Devils shirt after he landed in Turin..
-
Pogba completes Juventus return after leaving Man Utd
SoccerNews.com
-
Paul Pogba: Can midfielder's move from Manchester United reunite Juventus?
BBC Sport
-
Paul Pogba lands in private jet and takes selfies with fans on return to Juventus for medical as ex-Manchester United star reignites former status at Serie A club
talkSPORT
-
Pogba undergoes medical as Juventus return draws ever closer
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Paul Pogba teases "it's time" with Juventus return closing in after Man Utd exit
Daily Star
French World Cup winner Paul Pogba looks set to rejoin Italian giants Juventus in the coming days after teasing his return..