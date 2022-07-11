Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship
Tony Romo won a playoff over Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski at the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament in Stateline on Sunday.
Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt..