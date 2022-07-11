Ex-Formula One chief executive and billionaire tycoon Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud for allegedly failing to declare £400million worth of overseas assetsFull Article
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud for 'hiding £400m of assets'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone faces fraud charge over £400m of overseas assets
Daily Record
The charge against the 91-year-old was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service on Monday following an investigation by HMRC.
Advertisement
More coverage
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone facing fraud charge over £400m of overseas assets
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare..
Belfast Telegraph