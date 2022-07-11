Euro 2022 - Ellen White fires in England's third against Norway
Ellen White robs the ball from Maria Thorisdottir and coolly fires home England's third goal against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
Mead, Ellen White, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all netted at the Amex Stadium as the Lionesses successfully..
Hosts England kicked off the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Austria in front of a record crowd at Old Trafford. Amid..