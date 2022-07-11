England v Norway: Rate the players from Euro 2022 match in Brighton
Published
Rate the players out of 10 as England face their second European Women's Championship match against Norway in Brighton.Full Article
Published
Rate the players out of 10 as England face their second European Women's Championship match against Norway in Brighton.Full Article
England players Ellen White, Beth Mead & Alessia Russo plus manager Sarian Wiegman give their thoughts on their huge 8-0 win over..
Rate the players out of 10 as Northern Ireland begin their European Women's Championship campaign against Norway at St Mary's..