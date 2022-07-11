England Women 'show Gareth Southgate how it's done' as Lionesses blow Norway away

England Women 'show Gareth Southgate how it's done' as Lionesses blow Norway away

Daily Star

Published

England's Three Lions may well be having difficulties getting the ball in the back of the net under Gareth Southgate, but Lionesses had no such trouble as they smashed Norway at Euro 2022

Full Article