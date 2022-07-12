Unvaccinated Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic hoping to get entry in the year’s last Grand Slam, beginning in New York next monthFull Article
After Wimbledon 2022 victory Novak Djokovic hopes to get into US Open
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios For 7th Wimbledon Title
Newsy
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his..
-
Djokovic hopes for virus rule change to allow him to play U.S. Open
Japan Today
-
News24.com | Djokovic hopes for virus rule change to allow him to play US Open
News24
-
Novak Djokovic's 10-month tennis odyssey ends with his 21st career Grand Slam at Wimbledon
ESPN
-
Unvaccinated Djokovic not planning on US Open
ESPN
Advertisement
More coverage
Wimbledon tennis: From bitter rivals to 'bromance' - Nick Kyrgios opens up on relationship with Novak Djokovic
New Zealand Herald
It was only 18 months ago Nick Kyrgios was mimicking Novak Djokovic's victory celebration at the 2021 Australian Open and telling..
Wimbledon tennis: Novak Djokovic defeats Cam Norrie to progress to final
New Zealand Herald