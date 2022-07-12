Wayne Rooney is set to take on his second managerial job with a return to DC United in the MLS, but wife Coleen will reportedly not join him after previously 'crying herself to sleep' in the USFull Article
Coleen Rooney "not going" to US as they "disagree" on Wayne's DC United move
