‘It’s nonsense’ – Erik ten Hag’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo saga not to be believed as Simon Jordan claims Manchester United boss ‘can’t wait to get him out the door’
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo will get his wish of a move away from Manchester United this summer, with Simon Jordan claiming Erik ten Hag’s recent comments are simply ‘towing the party line’. Ronaldo has been the centre of attention over the last week or so after his plans emerged to leave Old Trafford this summer. Citing ‘family […]Full Article