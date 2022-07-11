Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out midfield signing this summer – but hints at a future move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out signing a new midfielder this summer – but hinted at a future move for Jude Bellingham. Klopp has brought in three new players during the transfer window, with Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez all joining last season’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners, and Premier League […]Full Article