Manchester United v Liverpool LIVE stream and team news: Premier League rivals set for pre-season clash in Bangkok as Darwin Nunez set for first game but Cristiano Ronaldo missing
Published
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will clash in Bangkok this lunchtime as both sides kick-off their pre-season schedules. United suffered a tough campaign last term under Ralf Rangnick, finishing a lowly sixth in the Premier League and struggling in all their cup competitions. Liverpool, meanwhile, won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last […]Full Article