Chelsea to step up Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit with Napoli demanding £35million transfer fee, as Thomas Tuchel looks to address defensive frailties ahead of new Premier League season
Published
Chelsea are ready to step up their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, talkSPORT understands. The Napoli defender is attracting plenty of attention as he moves into the final 12 months of his contract in Italy. The Serie A side are looking for a transfer fee of £35million for Koulibaly, who is also wanted by several other […]Full Article