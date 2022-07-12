‘I was praying he didn’t get in!’ – Danny Murphy reveals his son nearly went on Love Island and says he’s watching Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma
It's no secret that the Love Island producers are slowly selecting more and more loved ones of famous people to appear on the show. This year it's been ex-Premier League footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma, while Tyson Fury's brother Tommy has previously been on it. But it turns out another footballer's kid could've been on