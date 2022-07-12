Arsenal vs Everton LIVE stream: Gunners kick-start US tour against Premier League foes as Gabriel Jesus in line for first start – UK kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Published
Arsenal will look to step up their pre-season preparations by taking on Everton in the opening game of their tour of America. The Gunners enjoyed a roller coaster return to football last week, coming from behind to secure a 5-3 friendly win away to Nurnberg. Gabriel Jesus got his Arsenal career off to a flyer […]Full Article