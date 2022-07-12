Derby County transfer target left out of pre-season squad amid talk over his future
Published
The latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive as the striker was not named in the Cardiff squad to take on Newport County.Full Article
Published
The latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive as the striker was not named in the Cardiff squad to take on Newport County.Full Article
Latest Derby County transfer news from DerbyshireLive as Liam Rosenior looks to build a squad for the 2022-23 season in League One..