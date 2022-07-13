Read what some of India`s finest cricketers had to say on the auspicious occasion of Guru PurnimaFull Article
Tendulkar, Sehwag, Yuvraj and others wish the world a Happy Guru Purnima 2022
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Guru Purnima 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and others wish their gurus!
Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists to..
Zee News
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio long-term review
The 503bhp Quadrifoglio is a blast to drive but could you really live with one? Our long-term stint reveals all
*Why we..
Autocar