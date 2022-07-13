IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Moeen Ali makes a BIG statement, says 'England don't want to win..'

Ahead of the all-important India vs England 2nd ODI, all-rounder Moeen Ali has made a big statement on his team. Mooen feel the losses to India in the T20s and first ODI will be a 'good thing' for England in the long run as 'sometimes you learn more from losing'. Moeen added that there is no need to panic after England were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by India in the series-opening ODI on Tuesday. The hosts had earlier lost the T20I series 1-2.