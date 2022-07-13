Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Steven Reid hails Steve Cooper following Forest exit.Full Article
Steven Reid reveals what makes Steve Cooper 'even more special' at Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steve Cooper sets out Nottingham Forest coaching situation after Steven Reid departure
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds prepare for Premier League season
Nottingham Post
'A heavy heart' - Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid bows out and Steve Cooper reacts
Latest Nottingham Forest news as NottinghamshireLive brings you a departure from the City Ground
Nottingham Post