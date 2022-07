Barcelona are in total agreement with Leeds United over the transfer of Raphinha, and the 25-year-old has traveled to the Catalan city to undergo the medical preceding the move being made official. The fee is believed to be set at €58 million, potentially rising to €65m through add-ons. Raphinha has arrived in Barcelona. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/T1bpfxKVXj […]