Dane Vingegaard, 25, finished 59sec ahead of Colombian climber Nairo Quintana as Frenchman Romain Bardet was third at 1min 10secs atop the Col du Granon at 2,413m altitudeFull Article
Jonas Vingegaard takes lead at Tour de France
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tour de France: Champion Tadej Pogacar crumbles as Jonas Vingegaard seizes lead after first big mountain stage
New Zealand Herald
The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of..
-
Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage
Japan Today
-
Jonas Vingegaard Grabs Tour de France Lead From Tadej Pogacar
Upworthy
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 11 to take yellow jersey off Tadej Pogacar
BBC News
-
Vingegaard blows the Tour de France apart as Pogacar cracks
Brisbane Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar wins stage seven to extend overall lead
Tadej Pogacar edges out Jonas Vingegaard to win a hugely exciting stage seven and extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.
BBC News