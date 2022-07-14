Lisandro Martinez’s move to Manchester United close to completion with final step deciding on payment terms, as Premier League side meet Ajax’s asking price for versatile defender
Published
Lisandro Martinez’s move from Ajax to Manchester United is set to be completed within the next 24 hours. talkSPORT reported on Wednesday that the two clubs were in talks to agree a fee for the 24-year-old, which they are now understood to have done. Man United have already had a £42million bid for the Ajax man […]Full Article