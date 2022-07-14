Aston Villa put £20million price tag on Carney Chukwuemeka to avoid losing him for free amid interest from Manchester United, Man City, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund
Aston Villa have put a £20million price tag on sought-after youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, talkSPORT understands. The 18-year-old English midfielder has admirers in the shape of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund and, without a new deal at Villa Park, he could agree a free transfer in January. Any winter deal would have to be with an overseas […]Full Article