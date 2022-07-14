Sami Hyypia says it’s more surprising to see Jamie Carragher working with Gary Neville than turning to punditry as long-term Liverpool centre-back partner expresses shock at Manchester United link up
Jamie Carragher’s long-time centre back partner Sami Hyypia has told talkSPORT of his surprise at the Liverpool legend’s TV partnership with old Manchester United foe Gary Neville. Only Steven Gerrard played more career games alongside Carragher than Hyypia, with the two forming a rock-solid partnership at the back for the Reds. The Finn won two […]Full Article