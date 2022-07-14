What former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Erling Haaland in jokey text exchange following striker’s £51million Man City transfer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent a cheeky text message to new Man City striker Erling Haaland, telling him he’d joined the ‘wrong side’. Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United last November but spent almost two years coaching Haaland during their time together at Norwegian side Molde. Haaland showed early signs of becoming the feared marksman he […]Full Article