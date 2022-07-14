County Championship: Sussex hold record-breaking Leicestershire to draw at Hove
Published
Leicestershire hit their highest-ever score but are forced to settle for a draw with Sussex in a game of just 15 wickets at Hove.Full Article
Published
Leicestershire hit their highest-ever score but are forced to settle for a draw with Sussex in a game of just 15 wickets at Hove.Full Article
Sussex 588-9 (Alsop 150, Carter 75, Rawlins 75) and 220-1d (Orr 106 not out), Leicestershire 756-4d (Ackermann 277 not out, Mulder..