All your latest football.london Friday headlines including key updates on Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Jonathan ClaussFull Article
Kalidou Koulibaly backed to be a 'top' Chelsea signing as Raheem Sterling prediction made
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kalidou Koulibaly, Presnel Kimpembe - Chelsea transfer priority clear as Blues target next move
Football.london
Chelsea are finally moving in the transfer market, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly set to be Chelsea's first two..
-
Chelsea tipped to ‘get closer’ to Man City as Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe are set to follow Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge
talkSPORT
-
Chelsea busy with Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Serge Gnabry linked, Tottenham and Arsenal move fast but Manchester United slow with Liverpool and Man City moving away in summer transfer window
talkSPORT