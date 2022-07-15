All the latest Aston Villa transfer news brought to you by Birmingham Live in our dedicated live blog.Full Article
Aston Villa transfer news LIVE: Bassey admission, Otavio stance and Chukwuemeka latest
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa transfer news LIVE: Man United midfielder doubt, Chukwuemeka update
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings you up to date with all the big stories from Villa Park on our..