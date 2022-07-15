Stuart Pearce says Jesse Lingard situation after Manchester United exit is ‘disappointing’ as free agent star should be ‘hell bent’ on West Ham return but is ‘asking for too much money’
Published
Former West Ham coach Stuart Pearce has told talkSPORT he is ‘disappointed’ that Jesse Lingard hasn’t returned to the Hammers following his exit from Manchester United. The England legend praised Lingard for his fine loan spell with the London club, but suggested he lacks the same attitude as ‘ultimate professionals’ like Harry Kane and James […]Full Article