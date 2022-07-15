Mets vs. Cubs odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, July 15 best bets from proven model

Mets vs. Cubs odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, July 15 best bets from proven model

CBS Sports

Published

SportsLine simulated Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets featuring Taijuan Walker vs. Marcus Stroman 10,000 times

Full Article