Tearful Tiger Woods misses British Open cut
Most of the damage to Woods’ chances of making the weekend was done on Thursday when he posted a six-over round of 78 to match his worst ever start at the British OpenFull Article
Australian Cameron Smith leads the way at St Andrews as Tiger Woods missed the cut.
In what is likely his final Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods missed the cut after shooting 9 over through the first..