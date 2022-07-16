Allyson Felix wins bronze in final competitive race at track and field world championships
Allyson Felix earns her 30th major medal, a bronze in the mixed-gender relay. She retires as the most decorated track athlete in American history.
US track and field icon Allyson Felix has been denied a fairytale finish in her farewell at the world championships.