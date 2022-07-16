Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska settles debate for Barcelona signing, read how HERE

Robert Lewandowski is set to join FC Barcelona in a deal worth of 50 million euros from Bayern Munich. The Poland international will fly to Spain this weekend for a medical before signing a 3-year contract with the Catalans, which will also have an option to extend a year further. Bayern rejected Barca's first offer of 40 million euros for the star forward last month, but have accepted the second bid with Lewandowski having just one year left on his current Bayern contract.