'Shades of Dennis Bergkamp' as Alessia Russo stuns Northern Ireland with 'wow' goal

'Shades of Dennis Bergkamp' as Alessia Russo stuns Northern Ireland with 'wow' goal

Daily Star

Published

England forward Alessia Russo stunned viewers with a goal in the Euro 2022 Group A encounter against Northern Ireland that resembled Dennis Bergkamp's famous strike against Newcastle

Full Article