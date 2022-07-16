England forward Alessia Russo stunned viewers with a goal in the Euro 2022 Group A encounter against Northern Ireland that resembled Dennis Bergkamp's famous strike against NewcastleFull Article
'Shades of Dennis Bergkamp' as Alessia Russo stuns Northern Ireland with 'wow' goal
Euro 2022: Alessia Russo's 'wow goal' puts England 4-0 up against Northern Ireland
Alessia Russo executes a superb turn and scores an "absolutely brilliant" goal to put England 4-0 up against Northern Ireland at St..
