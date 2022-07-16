Why Djed Spence Tottenham transfer took so long as Chris Wilder makes Nottingham Forest claim
Published
Djed Spence was at Hotspur Way on Friday to undergo his Tottenham medical after months of speculation about a move to SpursFull Article
Published
Djed Spence was at Hotspur Way on Friday to undergo his Tottenham medical after months of speculation about a move to SpursFull Article
The latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive
The latest Nottingham Forest transfer news as the Middlesbrough boss speaks about wing-back's imminent transfer to the Tottenham..