England v India third ODI live stream and team news: Old Trafford prepares for series decider as Jos Buttler’s side seek 2-1 victory over Rohit Sharma’s men – TV channel, how to follow and talkSPORT coverage
Published
England and India are ready for their decider One Day series decider which is set to take place at Old Trafford on Sunday. It is delicately poised at 1-1 after comprehensive victories for both sides at the Oval and Lord’s, respectively. England produced a sublime performance with the ball to win by 100 runs in […]Full Article