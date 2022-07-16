Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli, says 'he didn't make 70 international hundreds playing candy crush'

Pakistan's legendary fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar reminded the critics of Virat Kohli that he did not score those 70 international hundreds in his "aunt's backyear" or while playing mobile game "candy crush". Kohli's painfully long lean patch of nearly three years has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team, with even the legendary Kapil Dev voicing support for his exclusion.