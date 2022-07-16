South Africa held off Wales 30-14 in the third test to clinch their series 2-1 and end a run of success for the northern hemisphere.Wales was hoping to match Ireland's historic series win in New Zealand earlier in the day, and England's...Full Article
Rugby: South Africa beat Wales to complete series victory
