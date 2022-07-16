Kalidou Koulibaly went from Norwich target to £100million-rated star before joining Chelsea but Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Tottenham sensation Dejan Kulusevski gave him headaches
Published
After years of speculation, we’re finally going to see Kalidou Koulibaly in the Premier League. Chelsea are the lucky club to get their hands on the defender, who captained Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2022. He leaves Napoli after eight years of service, however, if different decisions were made, Koulibaly’s career would’ve […]Full Article