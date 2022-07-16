Arsenal face Premier League rivals Everton in their latest pre-season fixture of the summerFull Article
Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Kick-off time, team news, goal and score updates, stream details
Football.london0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Club América LIVE: Kick-off time, team news, goal and score updates, stream details
LIVE: Follow all the action right here as Chelsea take on Club América at Allegiant Stadium in their first pre-season friendly of..
Football.london
Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE: Kick-off time, team news, goal and score updates, stream details
The Gunners face Nurnberg in Germany for their first official pre-season fixture of the summer
Football.london