Toni Kroos directs Ed Sheeran themed dig at Schalke only to have Liverpool Champions League final tantrum thrown back in his face with hilarious clip of player losing his voice
Published
Toni Kroos has fired a brutal Ed Sheeran themed dig at newly-promoted side Schalke, only to have his Champions League final tantrum thrown back at him. The vocal Real Madrid superstar hosts his own podcast, in which he made a dig at the German side’s recent misfortunes. The club from Gelsenkirchen returned to the top […]Full Article