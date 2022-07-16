Rory McIlroy moved into the void left by the departure of Tiger Woods at the British Open, holing a bunker shot for eagle and revving up the gallery at St. Andrews at every turn overnight as he moved closer to ending eight years without...Full Article
Golf: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland avoid blunders to share British Open lead
McIlroy and Hovland have a 4-stroke lead at the 150th Open Championship, but can anyone else in the field catch them?