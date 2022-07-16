All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick says the All Blacks were outcoached in the third test defeat to Ireland as the pressure mounts on head coach Ian Foster.The side's 32-22 loss to Ireland in Wellington last night saw the All Blacks...Full Article
All Blacks v Ireland: Sean Fitzpatrick says All Blacks were outcoached in series defeat
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
