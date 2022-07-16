William Saliba opens up on how he feels about returning to Arsenal
Published
William Saliba has declared himself ready to fight for a spot in the Arsenal starting line-up following his return from his third […]Full Article
Published
William Saliba has declared himself ready to fight for a spot in the Arsenal starting line-up following his return from his third […]Full Article
Mikel Arteta has declared that William Saliba is in his first-team plans for next season following the French defender’s return..