Christian Eriksen: What I really think about Erik ten Hag at Man United
Published
Christian Eriksen has revealed that getting the chance to work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United was one of the major […]Full Article
Published
Christian Eriksen has revealed that getting the chance to work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United was one of the major […]Full Article
Anthony Elanga has taken a sly dig at former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick after linking up with new boss Erik ten Hag..
The Foxes were said to be interested in the Denmark international, but the free agent has moved to Old Trafford to play under Erik..