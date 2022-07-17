Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones has "world falling apart" after dementia diagnosis

Ex-Wales rugby union captain and flanker Ryan Jones has admitted he is 'terrified' about the future after revealing he has been diagnosed with early-onset dementiaFull Article
The British & Irish Lions flanker says his "world is falling apart" with rugby union "walking headlong with its eyes closed into a..
Jones has opened up on his condition in an emotional newspaper interview
Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.
