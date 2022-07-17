‘Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit out philosophy’ – Bayern Munich deny links to Manchester United superstar THREE TIMES despite Robert Lewandowski’s impending exit
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich appears extremely unlikely to happen this summer. So much so that officials from the club have come out three times to confirm they have no interest in the Manchester United superstar. The Bundesliga club had been linked with a move for the 37-year-old as Robert Lewandowski is destined to join […]Full Article